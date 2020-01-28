Transactions on the domestic bourse resumed trading on Monday in the red as losses in the shares of Unilever, Eterna drove the market capitalisation down by N39 billion.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) shed 0.3 per cent to 29,552.99 points even as YTD return moderated to 10.1 per cent.

On the other hand, activity level was mixed as volume traded rose 140.6 per cent to 444.0 million units while value traded declined 9.8 per cent to N3.3 billion.

The top traded stocks by volume were VERITASKAP (225.6 million units), Zenith Bank(45.4 million units) and GT Bank (26.7 million units) while the top traded stocks by value were Zenith Bank (N988.9 million), GT Bank (N856.2 million) and Nestle (N160.1 million). Performance across sectors was mixed albeit positively skewed as 3 of 6 indices gained save the Oil & Gas and AFR-ICT indices which remained unchanged.

The Insurance index (+0.5 per cent) led the gainers chart, anchored by price appreciation in Linkage Assurance (+8.3 per cent).

Likewise, the Consumer (+0.2 per cent) and Industrial Goods (+0.1 per cent) indices trailed, following buying interest in Vitafoam (+6.0 per cent) and WAPCO (+0.6 per cent). On the contrary, the Banking index lost as sell-pressure in Access Bank (-2.4 per cent) dragged the index down by 1.2 per cent.