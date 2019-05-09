Germany-based Nigerian inventor, Jomoh Ikem Igbinosun, has challenged the Federal Government to do more for investors to boost the economy. He gave the charge in Lagos during the launch of Ikemicll Sports and Fitness Centre (1SFC), and his induction into the Nigerian Book of Records (NBR), an agency that identifies and chronicles Nigerian investors.

The Edo State indigene, who was a boxer and wrestler spoke about his foray into inventing the Power Ball (P.BLL), on what motivated him into creating the new sports game and wears, saying “Nigeria wastes a lot of resources on kitting, with NIKE and PUMA sports outfits,” hence, his desire to come up with similar materials and save foreign exchange for the country.

“Ikemicll is coming on board to fill the vacuum and create jobs for the teeming youths who will be producing the sports wears. If Ethiopia, a country that doesn’t have resources like Nigeria, and yet produces about 60 percent of world’s sporting shoes, this should challenge Nigerians and the government.”

Igbimosun said he came up with the P.BLL to demonstrate to the world that Nigeria has talents too, thus erasing the negative image of Nigerians in the comity of nations. He solicited assistance from the Federal Government to help him achieve his target of establishing more 1SFC in the country. He said he introduced P.BLL during the FIBA 2017 in Germany: “The game is like a basketball, but it is devoid of dunking.”

NBR’s Director – General, Dr. David, said the agency identifies Nigerian inventors and documents their achievements as a challenge to others, a bid to change Nigeria’s negative image abroad: “The agency was elated that a Nigerian has pioneered a game that would eventually be played worldwide.

“Igbinosun has joined the likes of Prof. Phillip Emeahwali who invented the Microsoft Computers. P.BLL is a unique different sport that is entertaining and it is being played in Germany.”

There were P.BLL matches between Lions of Nigeria and Tigers of Ghana. Dignitaries at the event included a director in Lagos Ministry of Education, Mrs. OO. Akindele. In the men’s category, Nigeria beats Ghana while the women beat their Nigerian counterparts to win the cups.