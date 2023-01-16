From Fred Itua, Abuja

Investors have expressed more confidence in the Buhari-backed Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policies following the return of Godwin Emefiele.

Reacting to the news of Emefiele’s return from abroad, the leader of the Concerned Investors Forum for Accelerated Development, Mustapha Biu, expressed optimism that INEC initiatives and CBN policies will deliver Buhari’s promise of free and fair polls in the forthcoming general elections.

“Recall that at different fora, Buhari had dismissed criticisms of the policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, saying the apex bank’s governor, Godwin Emefiele, puts people at the heart of policies,” he stated.

“The president had described the governor as someone who follows a model outside of the economic orthodoxy, inferring that the country would have been worse off in terms of food inflation but for policies, such as the Anchor Borrowers Programme, which has helped to boost agricultural production.

“Recently he declared support for the move by the Central Bank of Nigeria to redesign the three largest denominations of the Naira and cash withdrawal limit policies. The president said the CBN’s decision had his support and he is convinced that Nigeria will gain a lot by doing so.

“Just like the president, we are confident with these policies and we believe that INEC initiatives and CBN’s policies will deliver Buhari’s promise of free and fair polls in the forthcoming general elections.”