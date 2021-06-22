Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State government has listed tax reform, provision of infrastructure, particularly road, and adequate security, among other incentives deliberately put in place to attract investors to the state, for the forthcoming investors’ summit.

The Summit tagged ‘Iseya 2021 with the theme ‘Ogun: Becoming Africa’s Industrial and Logistics Hub’ is scheduled to hold between July 13 and 14.

Speaking at the second edition of the virtual zoom meeting and pre investment road show, on Tuesday, the State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Olaolu Olabimtan, declared the state’s readiness to attract and host would-be investors.

Olabimtan, who also doubles as the Chairman, Technical Sub-Committe of Summit, explained that the tax harmonisation policy of the incumbent administration, construction of strategic roads, provision of vehicles and equipment to security agencies as well as other interventions, were deliberately carried out to make Ogun the attractive to investors and make it the fastest growing economy in the country.

He added that the state in the last two years had espoused investment-driven policies to enhance the ease of doing business in Ogun.

Olabimtan disclosed that many local and foreign investors, as well chambers of commerce and industry, have registered their intention to participate in the summit.

He disclosed the incumbent administration would continue to create safe haven for investors, with the view of making the state remain as the investors best destination of choice.

In her presentation, Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Kikelomo Longe, said the investment summit would showcase investment opportunities of Ogun in agriculture, housing, ICT, education, manufacturing and mining.

The Director-General, Office of the Public Private Partnership, Dapo Oduwole, said the proposed Agro Cargo Airport would create several investment opportunities such as warehousing, haulage, export and real estate, for the the would-be investors.