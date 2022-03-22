By Chinwendu Obienyi

Following recent proposed dividends from companies listed on Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), investors are set to earn over N780 billion for the year ended 2021.

Daily Sun investigations reveal that at least 16 companies across seven sectors namely; Consumer goods, Financial services, Industrial goods, Oil and Gas, Services, Healthcare and IT, have paid out a total of N782.192 billion as final dividend payout for the year ended December 31, 2021.

A dividend is a payment made by a corporation to its shareholders, usually as a distribution of profits. When a corporation earns a profit or surplus, the corporation is able to re-invest the profit in the business called retained earnings and pay a proportion of the profit as a dividend to shareholders.

In the period under review, Consumer Goods sector, Vitafoam paid N1.876 billion, representing N1.50 per share. Dangote Sugar Refinery proposed a final dividend of N12.147 or N1.00 per share, while Nestle Nigeria declared N20.213 billion dividend or N25.50 per share.

NASCON Allied Industries and Nigerian Breweries set to pay dividend of N1.060 billion and N9.691 billion, representing 40 kobo per share and N1.20 per share, respectively.

In the Financial Services sector, shareholders of United Capital, African Prudential, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Zenith Bank and United Bank for Africa (UBA) will receive a total dividend of N9 billion, N1 billion, N79.464 billion, N87.910 and N27.360 billion, representing N1.50 per share, 50 kobo per share, N2.70 per cent, N2.80 per cent and 80 kobo per share in that order.

Also, Dangote Cement and Lafarge Africa listed under Industrial Goods sector proposed a final dividend of N340.82 billion, representing N20 per share and N16.108 billion or N1 per share, respectively. Seplat Energy to pay dividend of $0.426 cent per cent, making a total payout of N250.677 million in naira, while Transcorp Hotels, listed under Services sector declared dividend of N716.977 million or seven kobo (N0.07) per share.

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals proposed N132.941 million final dividend or seven kobo (0.07) per share, while MTN Nigerian Communications (MTNN) declared a final dividend of N8.57 per share, amounting to N174.442 billion.

Speaking on the development, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, said the NGX has continued to be innovative and leverage technology to drive much more activity in the market.

While stating that NGX strategy for 2022, he said the Exchange intends to keep building on the momentum on its digital journey across value chains adding that there may be digitalized listings and digitisation of its product or offerings.

He noted that this was important because the belly of the Nigerian demography is huge and the exchange currently represented by older people, needs the young generation and to bridge that gap, technology is needed and revealed that lots of work will be on experience, retail, integration of its market to financial service players especially banks.

While expressing confidence that few listings will take place on the platform of NGX, Popoola said the Nigerian bourse was looking forward to diversifying the types of listings across foods, power, agriculture, hence having representation of GDP on the Exchange.