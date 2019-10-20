The Nigerian equities market continued to plummet as the volume of shares traded by investors dropped by 896.61 million shares as against 1.40 billion shares traded last week.Similarly, the All Share Index (ASI) declined by 0.32 per cent to close the week at 26,448.62 points while market capitalisation settled at N12.875 trillion respectively.

This means that investors lost about N41 billion in five consecutive trading sessions.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date (MTD) and Year-to-Date (YTD) returns worsened to-4.3 and -15.9 per cent, respective- ly. Analysing by sectors, sustained selloffs across Tier I Banks dragged the banking index to a 2.0 per cent loss; the Industrial Goods (-0.3 per cent) and Oil & Gas (-0.2 per cent) indices also recorded declines. Conversely, the Insurance (+2.4 per cent) index resumed its upward trend, following a break in its three-week gaining streak in the pre- vious week, while the Consumer Goods (+0.1 per cent) index followed suit, recording a marginal gain. The NSE ASeM index on the other hand, closed flat. Nineteen equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 20 in the previous week. Twenty-three equities depreciated in price, lower than 33 equities in the previous week, while one 124 equities remained unchanged, higher than 113 equities recorded in the pre- ceding week.

At the close of trading on Friday, Cornerstone led the laggards with 17.96 per cent to close at 0.32 kobo per share. Cutix Plc was next with 12.96 per cent to close at N1.31, PZ Cussons dropped 11.90 per cent to close at N5.55, Chams decreased by 11.54 per cent to close at 0.23 kobo while UACN lost 10.44 per cent to close at N6.40.