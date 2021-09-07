The rise in drug trafficking in recent times has underlined the fact that the anti-drug war must be further invigorated before it assumes an epidemic proportion. And since his appointment as the Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd) has not left anyone in doubt of his patriotic resolve to reposition the anti-narcotic agency in line with global best practices and add more verve to the war against drug trafficking and abuse. So far, his tenure as the boss of the anti-drug agency has witnessed unprecedented arrest of many drug couriers and seizure of large consignment of assorted narcotics valued at over N90 billion.

Till date, the agency has reportedly arrested over 5,000 drug traffickers and five major drug barons controlling different cartels across the country and seized over two million kilogrammes of assorted illicit drugs. It has also filed about 5,000 drug cases in courts. Out of these, the agency has got over 500 convictions while not less than 3,205 cases are pending in the courts. About 2,772 have been counseled, rehabilitated and reintegrated into the society.

Marwa has also attracted international support, including the donation of operational equipment and technical assistance by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), European Union (EU), United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), French government and others. Besides, the NDLEA under Marwa has been able to foster partnership with drug law enforcement agencies in foreign jurisdictions, including the recent agreement with the Drug Law Enforcement Agency (DLEAG) of The Gambia.

Despite the laudable achievements, the task before the anti-drug agency is still enormous considering the increasing number of Nigerians involved in the nefarious trade in spite of inherent risks. The recent media report that a total of 14.3 million Nigerians between the ages of 15 and 64 engage in one form of drug abuse or the other is quite disturbing. According to the report, drug use is prevalent among Nigerians between the ages of 25 to 39. It is sad also that one in every four drug users in Nigeria is a woman. The trend must be curtailed.

The report says further that the most commonly used drug in Nigeria is cannabis, with about 10.6 million Nigerians indulging in it. Therefore, those calling for the legalisation of the cultivation of cannabis because of commercial interest should watch it. About 4.6 million Nigerians had reportedly used opioids such as Tramadol codeine or morphine. An estimated 376,000 Nigerians reportedly indulge in high risk drug use.

The immensity of the drug abuse challenge must have prompted President Muhammadu Buhari to describe the danger posed by illicit drugs as being more deadly than insurgency, banditry and other threats facing the country. We agree no less with him. Since the incidence of drug trafficking is still on the rise, we call on the agency to step up the fight and apprehend more drug barons.

Arresting more drug barons and destroying the supply chain both within and outside will go a long way in winning the war against drug trafficking and substance abuse. We need more stringent legislations against drug trafficking and abuse. Having such laws in place will drastically reduce the menace. The vital role of public education on the dangers of drug abuse and trafficking cannot be discountenanced in this regard. There is need to engage more opinion leaders, religious and community leaders, market women associations and youth clubs in the sensitisation campaigns against drug abuse. Despite the death penalty against drug trafficking in some countries like Indonesia and others, it is surprising that our people, including the youths, still take the risk probably because of the hefty money involved.

Since unemployment, poverty and social discontent are some of the drivers of drug trafficking, the federal and state governments must come up with realistic measures to address the factors fueling drug trafficking and abuse. The government should also not overlook the link between drug abuse and growing insecurity in the country. This has made it more imperative for the government to pay serious attention to the drug war.

It is equally commendable that Marwa has initiated some far-reaching measures to strengthen the NDLEA under his watch. Recently, he revived and strengthened the agency’s Directorate of Assets and Financial Investigations to go after all assets and funds linked to drug trafficking. He has established a trained Strike Force to beef up the agency’s enforcement capacity as well as the appointment of a Provost Marshall to ensure discipline and work ethics in the agency.

Marwa has promoted 3,506 officers and men of the agency to boost their morale. He has, through the intervention of President Buhari, paid about N200 million burial expenses to families of 188 fallen officers of the agency. The creation of 14 Zonal Commands of the NDLEA across the country will enhance operational efficiency and career development of officers. While we commend the President and Marwa in their resolve to strengthen the drug war, we urge them to do more.

