Vivian Ohachusim

Super Falcons’ player, Faith Ikidi has thanked the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for securing invitational tournament for the nine-time African champions ahead of the Women’s World Cup in France later this year.

Speaking on a radio sports programme, monitored in Lagos yesterday, Ikidi said: “The China invitation would help her and the national team, as Cyprus invitational also beckons.

“I appreciate the commitment of the NFF towards Falcons’ World Cup preparation. The invitational tours lined up for us are a welcome development. I see it as a plus; hopefully we will make it count.

“This is not the African Nations Cup, it is the Women’s World Cup, I believe with all these preparations, we’ll be equipped to gun for glory in France,” she noted.

The Falcons recorded a 4-1 victory over Romania to win bronze medal on Sunday.