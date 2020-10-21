The House of Representatives has charged President Buhari to issue an Executive Order to address issues relating to police brutality.

The House also appealed to the protesters to have faith in the National Assembly and in the executive arm of government to find a lasting solution to “lingering issues of general police misconduct.”

The Green chamber equally resolved to constitute an ad-hoc committee to interface with relevant security agencies and interest groups to ensure a peaceful end to the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

The ad-hoc committee, which would be chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, would consist of the House Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa; Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu and three members from the House Committees on Defence, Police, Army, Airforce, Navy, Interior, National Security and Intelligence and Human Rights.

This followed the adoption of a motion of national urgent importance sponsored by the Chairman, House Committee on Water Resources, Sada Soli, on the “need to address the possible breach of national security under the peaceful protests across the country.”

Soli, in his motion, expressed concern that the legitimate protests of the #EndSARS protesters were being infiltrated by hoodlums, which may result in the breakdown of law and order in the country.

The lawmaker said if adequate measures were not taken to address the protests, the country may be thrown into complete anarchy that may lead to needless loss of lives and properties and pose a threat to governance across the country.

Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu, while contributing to the motion, said there was need to address issues as a national challenge rather than seeing it as something that affects only a part of the country.

He said it was imperative for President Buhari to address the country and state timeline for the resolution of all the issues that neccessiated the protests.