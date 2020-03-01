Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Rector of the Gateway (ICT) Polytechnic, Saapade, Ogun State, Kolawole Oyeyinka, has warned the students of the institution to steer clear of cultism and misconducts capable of tarnishing the image of the school or be ready “to graduate prematurely”.

Oyeyinka gave this warning while addressing the new intakes of the polytechnic at the 14th matriculation ceremony of the school.

The Rector noted that great effort had been made by the management to ensure the institution was run in accordance with the global standard, insisting no form of decadence by the students would be tolerated both on and off-campus.

He emphasised that the school has zero-tolerance for any form of misconduct, especially cultism, declaring that “the polytechnic would not hesitate to expel any student who embarks on cultism or any other act that can tarnish the beautiful image of our institution”.

While congratulating the matriculating students, Oyeyinka charged them to abide by the rules and regulations of the institution, and face their academic pursuit with all the seriousness it deserves.

The Rector, who disclosed that the institution has been rated 2nd best polytechnic in Ogun and one of the best in Nigeria, equally said “the school had embarked on the construction of another 1,200 capacity auditorium, the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and Skill Acquisition.

“When the Centre is completed, it will seek to train about a thousand students per academic session, ranging from skill acquisition, auto mechanic, building service, block making, block laying masonry and pipe laying among other skills.