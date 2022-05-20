By Maduka Nweke

The menace of land grabbers and speculators has remained a thorn on the neck for the growth of real estate in the country. The problem has reached such a crescendo that operators in the sector have used every opportunity to amplify the need for Federal Government to take decisive actions to curb the menace. They argued that the activities of these hoodlums term ed ‘Omoniles’ have helped to increase price of buying land and building on lands.

One of the experts, Mr. Paul Udo Nweke, who controls Maytermik Real Estate in Anambra State, said that cost of land has increased tremendously as a result of pay this, pay that by these grabbers who come in different shapes and names.

“The laws of the government should be implemented to the letter with the involvement of land owners to keep the Omoniles at bay. This Omoniles activities eats much into the budgets of the construction cost thereby making the builders to cut costs in the use of building materials. Government should do fast to curb this menace because if nothing is done, because it gives quick returns, more youths will prefer being grabbers than looking for legitimate jobs that can give them living,”he said.

An estate developer, Osokoya Adewale Morenikeji, has urged the Ogun State government to involve community leaders and traditionalists in its efforts to rid the estate of menace of land grabbers. He added that involvement of the community no leaders and traditionalists will enahnce Alternative Dispute Resolution on matters that arise from land issues.

Osokoya, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Celebrity City Estate, made te call at a stakeholders meeting with community leaders and traditionalists in Odogbolu, the headquarters of Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun state. He explained that the meeting had become imperative considering the usefulness of land in the economic development of any nation.

Osokoya who was narrating his personal experience with some land grabbers, which led to losing his two legs, lamented that many lives had been lost and properties destroyed as a result of the activities of land grabbers who on daily basis unleash mayhem on innocent souls. “We have come to discuss how we can involve our community leaders in ways to resolve disputes arising from land matters through an alternate dispute resolution model. “This is one of several different processes used to resolve disputes between parties, including negotiation, mediation, arbitration, collaborative law, and litigation”, he said. He stressed that monarchs, village heads and traditionalists should be carried along before a prospective real estate developer or anybody goes into any negotiation over purchase of land. He said, “If these people are involved, when any issue arises from the transactions, they will be readily available to defend and speak out”.

Osokoya said the estate is aimed at redirecting the aspirations of Nigerian youths by immortalising credible achievers, by naming streets, gardens, parks, and recreation centers after exemplary Nigerians. “The Estate, covering over 1,000 acres within Arepo and Ishawo in Sagamu local government area of the state, has a long list of Nigerian legends, both living and deceased, whose achievements in various fields such as sports, entrepreneurship, education, industry, politics, and security services, among others, are seen as capable of inspiring human capacities development in profitable ventures and redirecting the energies of the youths from criminal activities”, he noted.

