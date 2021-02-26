By Vivian Onyebukwa

Common Wealth Business Women Network (CBWN), Nigeria, has urged the Federal government to place women at the centre of post pandemic economic development and rebuilding efforts.

A statement by its Chief Operating Officer, Ngozi Oyewole, stressed the need for policy makers in Nigeria, the Commonwealth, and United Nations, to recognise women as the architects of a new global economy.

Oyewole further advocated new policy frameworks with concrete goals and data-driven national targets that will increase the number and strengthen the capacities of women-owned businesses.

She, therefore, applauded countries that have introduced COVID-19 responses to fund and offer services to women entrepreneurs and women in other businesses like power, energy, technology, oil and gas.

While announcing CBWN’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled to take place in Lagos today, she pledged her organisation’s readiness to collaborate in building an ecosystem that allows women entrepreneurs and other women in other areas to thrive.