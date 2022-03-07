From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, (OSSAP-SDGs), Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, has stressed that greater involvement of women in decision-making will enhance the goals of equality, development peace, advancement of Nigeria’s democracy and even acceleration of the achievement of SDGs.

She stressed the need for greater socio-economic and political empowerment of women to further enhance their status as agents of sustainable development.

Orelope-Adefulire said this in a statement she issued to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day, 8 March 2022 marked under the theme, “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.”

While noting that Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action (BDPfA) already recognised that women’s participation in politics and decision making are essential to achieving sustainable development, Princess Orelope-Adefulire lamented that Nigeria is still lagging behind in many areas in terms of gender equality and balance.

‘In Nigeria, women make up a mere 3.8 per cent representation in parliament, the lowest in Africa. Yet, greater involvement of women in decision-making will enhance the goals of equality, development peace, advancement of Nigeria’s democracy and even acceleration of the achievement of SDGs,’ she said.

While urging political actors across all levels to give priority to activities aimed at advancing gender inclusion, balance and equality, Orelope-Adefulire commended Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari and other stakeholders on their unrelenting quest to ensure the empowerment of women for national development.

‘Indeed, the presence of our First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari recently at plenary sessions of National Assembly in support of the proposed amendment in the 1999 Constitution geared at increasing the number of women legislators at the national and state levels is commendable as it is historic. By her action, our lovely First Lady has again demonstrated her commitment to advancing the cause of women in every sphere of life.

‘I will therefore appeal to our lawmakers to compliment the historic visit by reconsidering the proposed amendments and pass them in a bid to further enhance women’s participation in governance in the country,’ the presidential adviser said while congratulating women on the occasion of the 2022 IWD.