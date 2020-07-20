The IOC announced last month that its Athletes’ Commission would “have dialogue with athletes around the world to explore different ways for how Olympics athletes can express their support for the principles enshrined in the Olympics Charter in a dignified way”.

Barteková said the pro- cess had started as the IOC Athletes’ Commission had held talks on the issue with other similar athlete groups, including those representing Panam Sports, the United States, Ireland and Canada. The London 2012 Olympic shooting bronze medallist said the survey gives the Commission the chance to reach a greater number of athletes to gauge their opinions on the controversial rule. “We want your input and your help in extending the reach of the consultation,” Barteková said. “What ideas do you have as athletes and athlete representatives about how we can tackle any kind of discrimination? “How can we give athletes a platform during the Games to be vocal about what’s important to them?” Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter states: “No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propa- ganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.” Under Rule 50 guide lines developed by the Athletes’ Commission, announced in January, competitors who demonstrate at the Games had been threatened with disciplinary action. Protests are defined in the guidelines as “displaying any political messaging, including signs or armbands”, “gestures of a political nature, like a hand gesture or kneeling” and “refusal to follow the Ceremonies protocol”.