International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has condemned the “heinous and cowardly” bombings which devastated Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

Bach said the IOC “stands in solidarity with the Olympic family in Sri Lanka” in a letter to National Olympic Committee of Sri Lanka President Surendran Subramaniam and secretary general Maxwell de Silva.

Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardene said the death toll had risen to 321 people following the series of coordinated attacks on churches and high-end hotels, while around 500 have been wounded.

A first mass funeral for around 30 victims was held at St Sebastian church in Negombo, north of Colombo, which was one of the places targeted in the attacks.

Today was declared a national day of mourning by Sri Lankan authorities.

“The IOC utterly condemns these heinous and cowardly acts which targeted ordinary people as they celebrated a religious holiday or simply as they relaxed with their families,” Bach said in a short statement posted on Twitter.