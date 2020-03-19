The International Olympics Committee (IOC) has announced that it is fully committed to hosting this summer’s Tokyo 2020 Games as scheduled, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came after consultations with Olympics stakeholders on 17th March, including Olympic sports federations, national Olympics committees (NOC), the International Paralympics Committee (IPC), and athlete representatives, BSN Reported

The IOC’s latest bullish press communication came after Japan’s Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe avoided comment on the timing of the event on 16th March during questioning, following a G7 leaders’ video conference.

“I want to hold the Olympics and Paralympics perfectly, as proof that the human race will conquer the new coronavirus and I gained support for that from the G7 leaders,” he told reporters.

However, the IOC said it has ‘confidence that the many measures being taken by many authorities around the world will help contain the situation of the Covid-19 virus’ and that there is ‘no need for any drastic decisions’ to be taken four months out from the event.