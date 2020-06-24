The International Olympic Committee (IOC) yesterday marked Olympic Day by joining with the United Nations and the World Health Organisation (WHO) for an initiative called #HEALTHYTogether.

It is hoped that people and communities around the world will be encouraged to live healthier lifestyles while reducing the spread of coronavirus.

As part of the campaign, Olympic athletes will deliver public health messages in the coming weeks.

These will inspire people “to adopt or continue behaviours that will curtail the pandemic and provide resources that promote physical and mental health,” it is claimed.

“Over the past six months, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every corner of the globe and every aspect of our lives, bringing with it uncertainty, fears and challenges that require endurance and perseverance to overcome,” an IOC statement said.

“The world is looking for global institutions to work together and for leaders to deliver reliable, credible information from sources they trust.

“Olympic athletes can be the trusted messengers for this information.” IOC President Thomas Bach said that sport could “save lives”. “We have seen over the last few months just how important sports and physical activity are for health and well-being,” the German added.