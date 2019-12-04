President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, has congratulated the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), led by Engr Habu Gummel, for making the headquarters of the Association of Olympic committees of Africa (ANOCA) a reality.

Bach was in Nigeria for the historic launch of the headquarters of African Olympic House, where he assisted in officially opening the house in Abuja, Nigeria.

“It was a great honour to join you at the official opening of the new ANOCA headquarters and I would like to reiterate my thanks to you for all your support to make this new home for all the National Olympic Committees in Africa a reality,” the IOC boss said,

In an official letter to the NOC, the Olympian also shared his delight at his visit to Nigeria, where he visited and made a promise of financial support to Aduvie International school and also paid an official visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, where he learned a great deal about sports in Africa.

“Let me also thank you for arranging the visit to the Aduvie International school, where I was very impressed by the enthusiasm of the pupils for sports. I would like to reconfirm the financial support of the IOC for the school’s sports pavilion and the IOC-NOC Relations will contact you shortly.”

Bach also added that he had forwarded a letter to the Federal Government on the visit as he hopes for better relationship with the country.

“Following my return to Lausanne, I have sent a letter to the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, to inform him of the productive meeting we had with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, which allowed me to better understand the priorities and challenges of the sports movement in Nigeria.”