The President of International Olympics Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, yesterday, commissioned the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), Bestchoicesports.com.ng reports.

The commissioning was part of activities lined up by the ministry of youth and service for the Olympics number one athlete’s two-day official visit to Nigeria.

With the commissioning, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, has broken a 10-year jinx as he led the international delegation with the IOC, Dr. Thomas Bach, to commission the Secretariat.

The development effectively makes Abuja the Olympics City for Africa, according to the IOC president.

Speaking after the commissioning, the minister described the event as “a landmark in the development of sports on the continent of Africa. It is a day that the entire black race should be proud of. And as Nigerians, we are proud to be a major contributor to the actualisation of this day.

“Aside the obvious fact of the commissioning of the building that would, from today, be the administrative and technical hub of sports administration on the continent, we also have in our midst, the leaders of the world governing body for sports, ably led by the president of the IOC, Dr. Thomas Bach.

“The journey to this day started some 13 years ago, when Nigeria alongside six other African countries bided to host the headquarters of ANOCA and become the Olympic capital of Africa. After a rigorous selection process, Nigeria was eventually selected as the host country for the umbrella body of the Olympic movement in Africa at the General Assembly, which took place in Kenya, in June 2006.