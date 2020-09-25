IOC President Thomas Bach sounded an optimistic note on Thursday about holding the Tokyo Olympics next year, taking heart from the recent resumption of major sports events and progress in novel coronavirus vaccine development.

“We can see that sport is coming back slowly but surely …. which shows to us, shows to the world that we can organise safe sports events even without a vaccine,” Bach told a meeting of IOC representatives and Japanese officials and organisers.

The Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled for this summer, were postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.