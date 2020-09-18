International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach is to discuss Tokyo 2020 with the newly-elected Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on a telephone call.

Suga was officially confirmed as the new Prime Minister Wednesday and is now set to lead during next year’s Olympics and Paralympics in the Japanese capital, postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshirō Mori revealed Bach and Suga are due to have a telephone conference as soon as Wednesday (September 23), as reported by Japan.

Mori also suggested Bach wanted to travel to Japan in October to meet Suga in person.

This may be thwarted by the global health crisis, however, with a number of travel restrictions in place in Japan.

Bach has already congratulated Suga following his election.

“I congratulate Suga Yoshihide on becoming Prime Minister of Japan,” he said.“I wish him all the very best, for him personally and for the Japanese people.

“At the same time, I would like to thank Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide very much for the commitment he has already expressed for safe and successful Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, next year.

“I am sure that, with this continued personal support of the Prime Minister, the Olympic Games will be the light at the end of the dark tunnel in which humankind currently finds itself.