By Henry Uche, Lagos

The Institute of Directors (IoD) has given charge to its newly inducted members to be good ambassadors of the institute anywhere they found themselves.

In her address during the induction ceremony of its new 60 new members and Six(6) others upgraded into different cadres in Lagos, the President and Chairman of the Council of the Institute, Ije Jidenma, said the admission of the new members into the Institute was both a call and admission into the global network of a responsible group of leaders who must commit themselves to be change agents in their various organizations and the Nigerian economy at large.

IoD president also reminded them to respect the Institute’s code of conduct and uphold ethical values and standards at all times.

“You must uphold the corporate governance principles and be guided by our code of conduct. You must be focused and steadfast in your careers and achieve expected results,” she stated.

Jidemma solicited ideas from the Inductees that would advance the course of the Institute and reiterated IoD’s resolve to pursue its objectives, especially in training and re-training programs to keep them ‘fit and Proper’ for evident challenges in the unpredictable business environment.

“We’re here for you. But you must also make yourself available for service by supporting the cause of the Institute where and when it is required, in addition to joining, at least, one of our Policy Committees. We believe that a service rendered to IoD Nigeria is indeed a service to the Nigerian business community and the nation at large.

“IoD shall continue to make a tremendous impact in both the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy. We have groomed Directors into becoming highly responsible ambassadors of Corporate Governance and sound ethical practices as is obtainable globally.

“You are well informed about our professional Code. We expect you to comply with the tenets of the Code and live by example in your private and business lives,”

She affirmed that the Institute will continue to demonstrate greater concern for and commitment to the governance of all private and public sector organizations in Nigeria in line with its mandate.

In a keynote address, the Managing Director/CEO, Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Tinuade Sanda, who spoke on the theme, “A Critical Assessment of Corporate Governance and Industry Standards in the Power Sector”, said Nigeria would have overcome its current electricity challenge had the country experienced leaders with requisite mental prowess.

According to her, the Will to dispense prudent management and administration by the resource controllers of Nigeria would have fixed the myriads of challenges bedevilling the country but unfortunately, the will (Political and otherwise) to do the right thing at the right time and place has been missing in action.

“Nigeria should not be talking about power failure at this time. If leaders were sincere from the beginning. It all boils down to proper management and administration of resources because everything rises and falls on leadership,”

She beckoned on IOD to ensure that management and administrative principles are adhered to at all times no matter who is involved. “Strong corporate governance principles and practice must be respected. Managers at all levels must ensure internal control systems and mechanisms are in place, audit and control, accountability, transparency, performance Management, Corporate Social responsibility and other managerial functions must be carried out proactively- if we must succeed in this turbulent business environment,” she charged.