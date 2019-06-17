The president and Chairman of Council, Institute of Directors Nigeria, (IOD), Alhaji Ahmed Rufai Mohammed, has laid the onus of responsibility and accountability for business success or otherwise on the heads of its newly inducted directors.

Mohammed gave this charge recently at the induction ceremony of 94 men and women who have attained directorial level and above in their respective organizations being admitted into the league of directors of . While spelling out the institute’s code of conduct and oath of allegiance for the new directors, the IoD boss noted that everything rests on the corporate leaders on whose hands lies the hope and fortunes of organisational shareholders and stakeholders at large.

“You must understand what it means to be a director and solely take responsibility and accountability for the direction of your organizations, you must not fail nor betray the trust entrusted on you at any time, because to whom much is given, much is expected as well”.