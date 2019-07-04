Uche Henry

The Institute of Directors Nigeria, IoD, has sued for a generally acceptable National Code of Corporate Governance for directors of both private and public organisations, saying that the proposed code shall be pushed for adoption and enforcement by the Federal Government to guide the conducts of directors in Nigerian private and public institutions.

Speaking recently at the Annual General Meeting of the Institute in Lagos, the immediate past president of IoD, Ahmed Rufa’i Mohammed, called on the government to inforce the code.

The AGM also saw the election of Chris Okunowo, as its 16th president and chairman of Council for the next two years.

Mohammed said “IoD is designing a Code of Corporate Governance which is intended to become a National Code of Corporate Governance for every corporate director in Nigeria even though there exists some corporate governance code established by the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), Securities And Exchange Commission, (SEC), Nigerian Communication Commission, (NCC), among others for corporate governance,”

“This Code is indispensable because the incessant failure to uphold and defend existing Code of corporate governance by directors in Nigeria is alarming.”