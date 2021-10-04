By Henry Uche

The newly elected president/ Chairman of Council, Institute of Directors, IOD, Dr. Ije Jidenma, has pledged to work hand in glove with the federal government, its agencies and other corporate bodies to rebuild the broken walls of the country.

At her Investiture in Lagos over the weekend, she maintained that her administration will not leave any stone unturned in its pursuit to take the Institute to an enviable height by keeping an eye on the vision, mission and long term projects kick- started by her predecessors.

“We shall align our activities with federal government’s efforts to rebuild the shattered walls of Nigeria as champions of sound corporate governance. IOD shall become a world class Institute whose relevance shall be felt significantly. We shall deploy our wealth of experience garnered so far by virtue of our practices in management, administration and other disciplines to build on the success recorded so far in other to transform IOD and impact Nigeria at large,”

Jidenma affirms commitment to pursue five (5) Pillars (Strategic goals) among others, geared towards achieving the objectives of IOD as she reigns in the next two (2) years as the 17th president of the Institute, to bequeath a legacy for IOD, worthy of reminiscing.

She averred, “We shall entrench Inclusiveness to fill some voids crying for a fill. We shall also see to achieve the Charteredship of IOD to enable us standardise our capacity building and development. More so, we shall FastTrack IOD House Project to speed up our efficiency and effectiveness.

“We shall foster digitization of our operations to bring about the needed transformation to make us future- ready as we expect more disruptions in the workplace. Education and encouraging Professionalism, integrity, meritocracy, accountability, probity, teamwork, discipline and customers – Centricity shall be a mandate we must engender,” she assured.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) Asue Ighodalo in a speech attributed most problems bedeviling Nigeria to the lackadaisical attitude of the private sector, saying, failure to consistently and confidently speak truth to power was the reason Nigeria has not effected positive change over the years.

According to him, the inability of the corporate leaders and captains of industries to speak with one voice on issues of national importance had caused more damage to fabrics of Nigeria’s economy.

“The private sector has not shown that serious concern in the political economy of Nigeria. We leave everything to politicians, but every actions or inactions by them affects all of us. So it is time to rethink our governance and operational engagements strategies. We need to gird our loins. We need to push ourselves and organizations to the elastic limit of our capacity. This country needs a forward looking and supportive private sector to survive,”

He added that corporate leaders must get involved in the body polity of Nigeria and influence how policies are made and implemented, saying that Political leaders need to be guided in every decisions, Policies and Programs they embark on, since most of them are not well grounded in Political economy, management and administration.

“Captains of Industries must rise, get involved in the political affairs of the country even as elections draw nearer. We must deploy every necessary steps to ensure that a few individuals does not determine who leads the country, because Nigeria can not afford to go into recession again.

“Therefore we must be part of the whole process to ensure Nigeria gets men and women of integrity, competence and capacity, discipline, vision, and understanding of political economy who will take Nigeria to desire where economic growth and development shall be sustained progressively,” he charged.

