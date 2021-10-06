By Henry Uche

The newly elected President/Chairman of Council, Institute of Directors, (IOD), Dr. Ije Jidenma, has pledged to collaborate with the Federal Government, its agencies and corporate bodies to rebuild the broken walls of the country.

At her Investiture in Lagos at the weekend, she maintained that her administration will not leave any stone unturned in its pursuit to take the Institute to an enviable height by keeping an eye on the vision, mission and long term projects kick- started by her predecessors.

“We shall align our activities with the Federal Government’s efforts to rebuild the shattered walls of Nigeria as champions of sound corporate governance. IOD shall become a world class Institute whose relevance shall be felt significantly. We shall deploy our wealth of experience garnered so far by virtue of our practices in management, administration and other disciplines to build on the success recorded so far in other to transform IOD and impact Nigeria at large,”

Jidenma affirms commitment to pursue five (5) Pillars (Strategic goals) among others, geared towards achieving the objectives of IOD as she reigns in the next two (2) years as the 17th president of the Institute, to bequeath a legacy for IOD, worthy of reminiscing.

She averred, “We shall entrench Inclusiveness to fill some voids crying for a fill. We shall also see to achieve the Charteredship of IOD to enable us standardise our capacity building and development.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .