By Henry Uche

Following the Socio-economic and political unrest in the country, the Institute of Directors (IOD) has vowed to influence policies, programmes and other decisions of the Federal Government as a professional body poised to pursue sound corporate governance and administration across board.

They also seek the support of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo to enable it offer more values to the country and influence policy and programmes of the Federal Government in order to help extricate Nigeria from its present Socio-economic and political unrest.

At a courtesy visit to Obasanjo over the weekend, the President of IOD, Chris Okunowo, who pledged the Institute’s resolve to contribute its quota to douse the tension in the country, implored Obasanjo to do everything within his power to garner support for IOD to thrive in the country especially in the the South West zone.

In response, Obasanjo who gave IOD thumbs-up for its resolve and resilience to make impact in Nigeria, commended IOD’s core values represented by the acronym – IMPACT, which stands for: Integrity, Meritocracy, Professionalism, Accountability, Customer Centricity and Teamwork.

Obasanjo said, “I like Professionalism, Meritocracy, Teamwork, Accountability and other core values of the institute’s mandate. However, we need corporate management, administration and integrity across board to get things right.

“Nigeria needs a sound political, diplomatic, religious and corporate leadership because politics without administration is a failure. So leaders across board must be careful with boardroom management and politics to ensure the right things are done or else they will perish,”

He pledged human and material support for IOD and charged it to keep the ball rolling and never lose sight of its mandate of making impact in the country.

Similarly, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, charged IOD to look critically at the broken walls of the country both in the public and private sectors and mend the anomalies bedeviling the country currently. The Oba made this charge in his palace at a similar visit by IOD as part of activities marking the sent-forth of its president, Okunowo. He tasked IOD to educate and sensitize the populace especially the public institutions on corporate governance and quality leadership in line with its mandate.