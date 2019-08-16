Uche Henry

The President/ Chairman of Governing Council, Institute of Directors (IoD), Chris Okunowo, has affirmed the Institute’s readiness to push for a joint national policy design and implementation by the government and private sectors in the national interest.

IoD new president made this known in Lagosrecently at his investiture as the 16th President & Chairman of Council of the Institute.

He said the joint inputs would resolve the divergence views and disagreements between government and the private sector in national policies design and implementations.

Okunowo said “the government should not arbitrarily and unilaterally formulate policies and impose same on the people to follow suit, not in principle. He argued that professional organisations like IoD and the private sector and the civil society groups should play major roles because no one has monopoly of knowledge. Thus the missing link between the government and business must be abridged in respect of policy formulation and implementation,”

“IoD, in my tenure will work to strengthen public sector/private sector policy interactions for national interest to reduce the tendency of policy imposition from the top, thereby creating an environment policy design and implementation would be all inclusive, this can be done through capacity building of Nigerian Directors through Public Policy Analysis and Advocacy”. He noted. He said its Research and Advocacy committee would focus on is the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement which was recently signed by Nigeria to make the country benefit from the forecast cumulative gross domestic product of more than $3.4 trillion. “IoD Nigeria will engage with relevant partners to undertake extensive research on the matter and embark upon significant evidence-based advocacy activities on the benefits and challenges of AfCFTA and implementation, with a view to establishing how it will improve our economic growth and development,” BHe also noted that he would consolidate on the legacies of his predecessors especially the 5-year strategic programme for the Institute adopted in 2017 on “Agenda of Reform and Progress.” saying that IoD would continue to create an enduring institutional structure that conforms to best global standards.