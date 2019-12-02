Henry Uche

The Institute of Directors Nigeria (IoD) has called for responsible and accountable governance across all levels of public and corporate organisations in the country.

At its 7th induction ceremony for new members in Lagos recently, the Director General of the Institute, Dele Alimi, said the institute was pushing forward to inculcate the requisite knowledge and soft skills into its members and other political/ economic leaders in the country to foster accountability and responsibility in their respective organisations.

Alimi stressed that quality of leadership, governance and management displayed by corporate leaders across board has a direct bearing in the overall administration of Nigeria, saying the need to imbibe ethics and value addition in human capital has become indispensable.

“When directors and their organisations are doing well, it affects the entire country, when people are happy, companies pays taxes while the government uses the taxes judiciously” he said.

Speaking on the theme: “Directorship: A Life Long Learning Journey of Balancing for Optional Performance”, the guest speaker who doubles as Certified Performance Technologist, Lucy Surhyel, cautioned directors of IoD to be weary of their conducts which is capable making or marring their organisations and Nigeria at large.

Surhyel tasks directors to keep learning to remain relevant in the knowledge-driven economy saying that corporate leaders must think and act beyond their immediate jurisdiction and sphere.

“Being a director is tasking which calls for focus and ability to deliver best results, so the onus rest on your shoulders to leave a legacy worthy of emulation” she said.

Also speaking, the president and chairman of Council, Iod, Chris Okunowo, said the institute has engaged in positive and collaborative advocacy which has been established through relationships with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the government.