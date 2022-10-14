The Institute of Directors (IoD) has urged the institute’s newly inducted fellows to tackle the current global challenges head-on by matching them with disruptive and ethical leadership for more successful outcomes.

Dr Ije Jidenma, president, IoD, gave the advice at the IoD 2022 Fellows’ Night and Investiture with the theme: “Leadership in Disruptive Times: Surviving the Uncertainties” on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 25 persons were conferred with fellows honour, while two people became honourary fellows of the institute.

Jidenma noted that the world was currently facing challenges, saying it was filled with volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity.

She said these disruptions meant leaders must have to position themselves to take advantage of the uncertainties and opportunities that came with disruptions.

“So, things have to keep changing and that is why we have chosen the topic so that people will be at par with it.

“The world as we know it now will continue to be uncertain.

“And so you have to position yourself in terms of how to take advantage of the uncertainty, and also not to be afraid of uncertainty and proactively take advantage of it,” she said.

She also charged the newly inducted fellows on ethical and competent leadership.

“To the new fellows that were inducted today, my advice to them is about ethical leadership.

“Competence is important but more important is ethical leadership.

“This is because, with ethical leadership you will have sustainability, you will avoid what they call ‘cutting corners’ and that is what IoD stands for as the institute is all about enterprise and integrity,” she said.

Prof. Ayo Omotayo, Director-General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies(NIPSS), also stressed the need for Nigerians to adopt disruptions when electing leaders to take the country to greater heights.

This, he said, was because of the dynamic and transforming nature of the country, which he explained needed disruptions to get things to work.

“Untill we are able to get to that level where we choose to say okay, we want to be conservative about what we now have and protect what we have.

“If you look at politics in Nigeria and you want a disruption in the order of things, then we need to wake up and ask ourselves what have we been doing and who have we been electing in terms of individuals and in terms of the party.

“We need to ask ourselves where are we and where do we want to be, and once we know exactly what the answers are, then we can start talking about disruption in the order of things,” he said. (NAN)