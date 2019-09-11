Uche Henry

The president and chairman of Council, Institute of Directors, IoD Nigeria, Chris Okunowo, has reaffirmed the Institute’s resolve to constantly engage the Federal Government of Nigeria to provide policy direction that would guarantee business friendly environment for the public and private enterprises to thrive.

In a welcome address at the induction of 56 new members into IoD in Lagos recently, the stated that the government could not work without professional inputs of institutions like IoD for prudent administration and management of the country.

Okunowo reminded new members that they are accountable and responsible for any fortunes or otherwise of their companies, thus; they must do everything legally possible to protect the interest of all stakeholders especially shareholders and personnel.

He warned them against weak implementation of code of corporate governance and ethics as they steer the ship of the their respective organisations, urging them to promote the image of IoD by engaging in continuous research and development that would endear their organisations to enviable heights.

“Integrity and enterprise remain our watchword, we must strive to correct past errors made by some persons in the past and show the best leadership practices for those coming after us to follow while we engage the government, especially the legislative arm, to proactively do the needful,” he added.

In his keynote address, a senior partner at KPMG, Kunle Elebute, charged the newly inducted members of IoD neither to compromise nor give room for any foul play in all their dealings in their respective corporate organisations. Elebute who was represented by Partner & Head, Financial Services Industry Audit & Assurance Group, KPMG in Nigeria, Ayodele Othihiwa, said it was high time directors begun to think critically and strategically to drive a corruption –free corporate organizations. He added that for a director to be effective, same must communicate the company’s vision and corporate goals in an understandable manner for prudent implementation, adding that any act of foul play by corporate leaders would not only wreck the corporate image but also the director’s career.