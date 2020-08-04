The International Office for Migration (IOM) Nigeria has opened a new facility in Edo to provide unhindered access to legal services to victims of trafficking in Nigeria.

The IOM made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the IOM, the legal hub will provide free, prompt, timely and confidential legal aid to victims regardless of sex, age and gender.

The UN Migration agency stated that parallel to the opening of the pilot facility in Edo, it also conducted awareness raising sessions in Delta and Lagos states.

The IOM disclosed that two additional hubs will be established in Delta and Lagos States at the end of the year.

Ms Bertha Nguvulu, IOM Nigeria Counter Trafficking Project Officer said “Currently, prosecution of traffickers in Nigeria is focused primarily on criminal cases.

“The legal hubs will bring together all actors involved in criminal, as well as civil proceedings for victims of sexual and labour exploitation seeking legal redress in the country,” Nguvulu said.

The launch follows consultations with various legal actors in all three states such as the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Consultations were also made with the Ministry of Justice, the Nigerian Bar Association, the International Federation of Women Lawyers, as well as academia.(NAN)