The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Friday tasked media practitioners to be professional in reporting migration issues.

Frantz Celestin, IOM Chief-of-Mission, made the call at the commencement of a two-day Capacity Building for Media Agencies on Migration Reportage.

The event was organised in partnership with Civil Society Network on Migration and Development (CSOnetMADE) Nigeria, in Benin.

Celestin, represented by Dr Adebanke Ogun, said the UN agency had facilitated return of thousands of Nigerian voluntary returnees from different parts of the world, including Libya.

He promised increased collaboration with the media as critical stakeholders in tackling migration challenges.

He also task media practitioners on the need to build and strengthen their skills, competencies and abilities on migration reportage.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that lectures on Understanding Migration Concept, Migration and the Media, Migration Governance in Nigeria, as well as Migration Trends and dynamics, would be delivered by Prof. Ikechukwu Kanu during the workshop. (NAN)