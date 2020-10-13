Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has appointed Prof. Iorapuu Tor Joe as the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Benue State University (BSU).

Iorapuu is by this appointment, to succeed the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof. Msugh Kembe whose tenure expires soon.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Ijoho, stated that Governor Samuel Ortom who is the visitor to the University has received the council report submitted by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the University’s Governing Council in respect to the selection process of the next Vice Chancellor.

“In the said report, the Chairman of the Governing Council of the University has transmitted the names of the three best candidates as required by the University lawton enable the visitor complete the process of appointing an new Vice Chancellor for the Benue State University, Makurdi.

He listed the names of the three best candidates for the plum job to include, Prof. Iorapuu Tor Joe, Prof. Edward Omudu and Prof. Terhule Vitalis.

“In line with His Excellency’s policy to recognise merit, the candidate who came first has been appointed. His Excellency has therefore approved the appointment of Prof. Joe Tor Iorapuu as Vice Chancellor, Benue State University, Makurdi,” the statement concluded.