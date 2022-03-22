By Emma Jemegah

Six years after he voluntarily stepped down at Lobi Stars of Makurdi, Dominic Iorfa has been reappointed vice chairman of the team after the management board headed by Emmanuel Tama was sacked yesterday.

The former Super Eagles and Queens Park Rangers of England striker stepped down from his position in 2016 after nearly 14 years to go down in history as one of the longest-serving club chairmen in Nigeria.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Chairman of Lobi Stars and the Benue State Deputy Governor, Engineer Benson Abounu, who announced the dissolution Monday, in Makurdi, said the dissolution became necessary in order to save the club from relegation.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Abounu expressed worry that only three years back Lobi Stars that was the toast of the Nigerian football was dangerously going down less than a year after Tama Emmanuel took charge as the chief executive officer.

The Deputy Governor, who equally expressed worry over the dwindling fortunes of the club, said after due consultation with stakeholders including the Governor who is the proprietor of the club, a decision was taken that in order to save Lobi Stars from the embarrassment of relegation that Tama and his entire management team be shown the way out.