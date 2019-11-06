The remains of the late Madam Saaveamo Mtem Yua (JP), mother of ex-international and former vice chairman of Lobi Stars of Makurdi, Dominic Iorfa, will be laid to rest on Saturday at the family’s compound in Tse-Yua Atuugh, Mbakuha in Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Born in the year 1934, Mama Mtem Yua died on August 14, 2019, at the ripe age of 85.

According to the funeral programme released by the family, which was signed by Dominic Iorfa Mtem, there shall be a Christian Wake tomorrow (Thursday, November 7) at the Late Inspector Mtem Yua family house, No. 5, Late Judge Angwe Asen Street, off Gyado Hotels Road, Gboko, Benue State.

Another Christian Wake will hold on Friday at Tse-Yua Atuugh, Mbakuha, Off Ikyobo Road, form Tse-Ge Junction, Ukan, Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Iron, in a statement described his late mother as a great pillar of the family. “ We are deeply bereaved by her exit,” he said.

The late Mama Saaveamo Ntem was survived by many children and grand children among whom are Eric Iorchor Mtem, James Ieren Mtem and former Super Eagles forward Dominic Iorfa Mtem.