From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The House of Representatives candidate for Kwande/Ushongo Constituency, under the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Professor Kohol Iornem, and his entire campaign council, have condoled with the Unongo’s family over the death of their son and father, Wantaregh Paul Unongo.

A statement from the council said the late elder statesman, nationalist and second republic Minister of Steel Development, was a great asset to Tiv nation, Benue state and Nigeria as a whole.

The statement which was signed by the Director, Media and Publicity, Lubem Akosu, said the demise of Wantaregh Unongo has created a huge vacuum that would be difficult to fill adding that he would be missed greatly.

The statement described Unongo as a humble, kind and hardworking unifier who brought his wealth of experience to bear in the development of Nigerian society.

Iornem, who is also the President, Mutual Union of Tiv in the United Kingdom, (MUTUK), condoled with the people of Kwande, Benue state and Nigeria, praying that God grants him eternal rest.