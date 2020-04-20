Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The lnter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has expressed deep pain over the demise of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari, on Friday.

IPAC National Chairman, Dr Leonard Nzenwa, in a statement released in Abuja, on Sunday, said that Nigeria has lost a very high ranking member of President Muhammadu Buhari administration to the dreaded Coronavirus disease.

He said the demise of Mallam Abba Kyari brought forcefully home the grimmer reality of COVID-19. “We must do all possible to take responsibility of ensuring that Nigerians subscribe to personal hygiene, social distancing, regular hand washing, use of face masks, etc.

“Coronavirus is real. The death of Abba Kyari has driven the danger of this disease. It is a wake up call for all Nigerians to rise up to fight the pandemic and obey government directives to contain its spread,” he said.

Similarly, the leadership and members of African Action Congress (AAC) said that it received with sadness the news of the death of Mallam Abba Kyari.

The party in a statement said that late Kyari is a man of enormous intellectual ability and political sagacity, adding that his death is a national tragedy.

The statement reads in part, “Our thoughts and prayers are with members of his family, President Buhari and his political associates, trusting God to console, comfort and strengthen them at this period of bereavement.

“The nation will miss his service at this perilous time all hands are on deck to contain and control the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic and build a strong, virile, progressive and egalitarian democratic society.”