From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has endorsed the result of last Saturday’s local government council elections in Rivers State as announced by the State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

IPAC, while describing the election as free and fair, absolved the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of any blame for the failure of other political parties to win a seat in the election.

Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Secretary of IPAC and Chairman of YPP in the state, Omangina Harry, commended the Governor Nyesom Wike for keeping to his promise of conducting the election.

Harry said political parties adjudged the election to be transparent and that the people were not disappointed in the end.

He urged chairmen and councillors-elect to carry out their campaign promises to people of their LGAs, and urged the winners to extend hands of fellowship to other political parties.

“All parties involved in the local government elections had from beginning through the continued interface come to adjudge the 2021 Rivers State local government elections as free, fair and credible and a hallmark of the belief of Rivers’ people in democratically electing representatives into offices of trust. Therefore, it is our desire and plea that all promises made to the people of Rivers State by all successfully elected council chairmen through the platforms of campaign will be carried out to to the letter,” he said.

Parties that took the decision were New Nigerians Peoples Party (NNPP), PDP, APM, Action Alliance, Labour Party, LP, APGA, ADC, Action Progressive Party (APP), PRP, Accord Party and Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Chairman, Labour Party in the state, Prince Reuben, said PDP should not be blamed for winning all seats in the election as it was a known traditional that elections organised by State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) are won by the party or government in power.

“PDP is not to blame on why they won all seats in the election. SIEC elections are always won by the party in power in all the states. It is like that in all states. That is why we are saying that INEC should take over the conduct of local government elections, so we can get it right,” he said.