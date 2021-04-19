From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), in Rivers State, has endorsed the result of the Saturday’s Local Government Council Elections in Rivers State, as announced by the State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

IPAC has also stated that the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), should not be blamed for the failure of other political parties in the state to win a seat, saying that the election was free, fair and credible.

Among parties that took the decision out of the 17 political parties that took part in the election were: New Nigerians Peoples Party (NNPP), PDP, APM, Action Alliance, Labour Party, LP, APGA, ADC, Action Progressive Party (APP), PRP, Accord Party and Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Secretary of IPAC and Chairman of YPP in the state, Omangina Harry, commended the governor for keeping to his promise of conducting the election.

Harry noted that from the beginning, political parties had adjudged the election to be transparent, adding that the people were not disappointed in the end.

He said: “All parties involved in the local government elections had from beginning through the continued interface come to adjudge the 2021 Rivers State Local Government Elections as free, fair and credible and a hallmark of the belief of Rivers’ people in democratically elected representatives into offices of trust.”

He urged the chairmen and councillors-elect to carry out their campaign promises to the people of their LGAs, and urged the winners to extend hands of fellowship to other political parties.

Harry expressed: “Therefore, it is our desire and plea that all promises made to the people of Rivers State by all successfully elected council chairmen through the platforms of campaign will be carried out to to the letter.

“At this point, we, as active stakeholders and key players, having understanding of the need to keep the Rivers’ spirit alive and avoid unnecessary waste of lives and useful resources, that we are one people united to seeing a better Rivers State and also appeal to our colleagues, brothers and sisters to accept the outcome of the elections in good fate as a demonstration of true brothers partnering for the good of the state”.

Also, Chairman of Labour Party in the State, Prince Reuben, said PDP should not be blamed for winning all the seats contested in the election.

Reuben said it has been a know traditional that elections organised by State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), are only won by the government in power in a state, adding that things would be better if INEC, begins to conduct LG elections.

He said: “PDP is not to blame on why they won all the seats in the election. SIEC elections are always won by the party in power in all the states. It is like that in all states. That is why we are saying that INEC should take over the conduct of local government elections, so we can get it right”.

He appealed to members of the parties to maintain restraint for their leaders to fashion out the next line of action.