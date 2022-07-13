The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has cautioned candidates featuring in the July 16 Osun governorship election against all forms of intimidation and violence.



Addressing a news conference on Wednesday in Osogbo, the IPAC National Chairman, Mr Yabagi Sani, said that all hands must be on deck to ensure that the conduct of the election was peaceful.

Sani said that all forms of molestation, intimidation and harassment of voters or electoral officials must not be allowed.

He also appealed to the security agencies to provide adequate security for the poll and tasked security agents deployed for the election to ensure professionalism and ethical standards.

Sani also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), to ensure that the election was free, fair and credible

“INEC must give hope to the people of Osun, the rest of the nation and the world at large, the era of daylight robbery of the people’s right to choose their representatives is over in Nigeria.

” To us in IPAC, Osun election is another litmus test for INEC after similar election in Ekiti, “Sani said.

He also appealed to the electorate not to allow themselves to be intimidated or deceived by selling their votes.

“To the people of Osun, the message from IPAC, is that, they must resist all attempts to be deceived, intimidated or induced into compromising their fundamental, inalienable right to freely elect the political leaders of their choice.

” In other words, for what ever reasons, the electorate must be guided by their conscience, their obligations to the advancement of their welfare, their security, the happiness and prosperity of the future generations,” he said.

Sani said that the signing of Peace Accord by the political parties was a sign of commitment toward ensuring that the election was peaceful, credible and devoid of violence. (NAN)