The Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC) has urged politicians not to overheat the polity by making negative comments on the current workers’ verification in Bauchi state.

Alhaji Abdullahi Ibn-Mohammed, the state IPAC chairman stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Bauchi.

He said making unnecessary comments on the exercise would promote division among the people.

He also warned politicians against hate speech and use of vulgar language.

“This could undermine the development process of our dear state,” he said.

According to him, deepening and sustaining current democratic dispensation is in the best interest of not only politicians, but also residents of the state.

“You must stop overheating the polity, as political parties you are expected to continue to promote peaceful conduct and civility in political engagements and other related issues,” he said.

Ibn-Mohammed, also the state Chairman of Africa People’s Alliance (APA), urged political parties to bury their differences for the development of the state.

He, however, advised them to make available their submissions on government policies and issues that needed urgent attention to IPAC.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had described the verification as a deceitful mechanism by the State Government to trim down the number of workers in the state.

But the PDP insisted that it was not meant to victimise or retrench workers but to fish out ghost workers on government’s payroll in the state.