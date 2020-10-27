Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has congratulated Prof. Mahmood Yakubu on his re-appointment by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, as the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for another five years in office.

IPAC National Chairman, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, in a statement described the re-appointment as a welcome development and a blessing to the polity, restating that only few helmsmen at the Commision have been able to achieve respectable results like he has done during his first tenure.

IPAC Chairman, however, praised the INEC Chairman’s remarkable digitalization programme which has transformed the way elections have been conducted in the country in the last four years.

He said: “The success of the Edo and Ondo 2020 gubernatorial polls are clear examples of the positive technology and digitization trajectory which Prof. Yakubus’ first tenure gave to Nigeria.”

He, therefore, urged Prof. Yakubu to continue with the strident effort to help in reformation of the electoral process, even as he requested that he put his foot down to ensure that Nigerians’ votes count in all elections in the country going forward.

He called on all stakeholders to work and support the re-appointed INEC chairman effort to make all polls in the country to be inclusive, fair, free and credible.