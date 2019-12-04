Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) has dissolved the Kebbi State Executive of the council as well suspended the election of the new Officials over issues surrounding the election procedures, violation of Code of Conduct, discrepancies in ballot papers and disfranchisement of members.

The election, Daily Sun learned was billed to take place on Tuesday but due to many issues, it was suspended after prolonged debates at INEC office, Birnin Kebbi.

While taking decision on suspension, 15 political chairmen voted in favour of election holding , while 40 political party’s Chairmen supported the suspended of election until discrepancies in procedures were cleared by the IPAC National headquarters.

While speaking with newsmen after the exercise on Wednesday, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee from IPAC ,Abuja headquarters, Comrade Ademola A. Babatunde disclosed that the national body of the Council would set up caretaker committee to be saddle with the affairs of the members in the state.

He noted that : “Having accredited 68 of political parties out 92 political parties in Nigeria, we discovered that there were a lots of issues surrounding the procedures. These issues are fundamental that have to do with Code of Conduct of Inter- Party Advisory Council of Nigeria which states that any one who have served two terms in office does not have the right to contest for the same office.

” And today, the immediate past Kebbi state Chairman of IPAC had ruled the Council in the state for two terms as Chairman. The Chairman told us that he had not been served with any letter barring him from contesting. But was made calls to IPAC headwaters and we were furnished with the documents barring him from contesting “.

Babatunde ,who is also the National Publicity Secretary of IPAC, disclosed that officials that were barred from contesting includes; the immediate past Chairman, Alhaji Mohammad Sanni , former Financial Secretary,Nasiru Umaru, State Secretary,Ibrahim Mohammad, Nasiru Mogaji Mohammad and ex officio while a contestant for the position of Secretary,Abdullahi Mohammad Sanni name was omitted from the ballot papers.

He noted that some of the state Chairmen told the Electoral Committee that they were not informed that election would take place or where to collect nomination forms for various offices stressed that they have been disfranchised.

” In the mid term, when we returns to Abuja, the Council will decided on the Caretaker Committee that would be managing the affairs of IPAC in the state pending the time election would be hold.

“The Code of Conduct have stated that the report must get ready within 48 hours to the National Council of IPAC and with 48 hours, the Council have to take decision on the leadership whether to set up the Caretaker Committee or to look around the whole process and put a forward”.