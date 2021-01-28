From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki.

The Interparty Advisory Council (IPAC),Ebonyi State, has elected and inaugurated new executive to pilot the affairs of the council for the next one year.

The election took place Thursday at the Premises of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abakaliki.

A total of 15 political parties participated in the election while the leading opposition party in the state,the People’s Democratic party (PDP) boycotted the election.

Our correspondent who monitored the exercise observed that the new executive were elected unopposed.

The election which was presided over by the National Chairman of IPAC, Mr. Leonard Nzenwe, produced Mr. James Obasi of the Action Alliance as Chairman while Mr.Udume Udume of African Democratic Congress(ADC) was elected as the Deputy Chairman.

Others are; Felix Igboke(APC)-Organizing Secretary; Idoma Samuel(PRP)-Legal Adviser;Austine Nwaze (SDP)-Publicity Secretary.

Others are Mr. Nkwuda Sunday(YPP)-Financial Secretary;Ricky Okorouka(APGA)-Treasurer; Mrs. Kate Ohakam(APM) – Deputy Secretary and Mr. Nchita Samuel (ADP)- Secretary.

IPAC National Chairman, Leonard Nzenwe, while swearing -in the new executive described the election as the as very peaceful and transparent.

He noted that that only 18 political parties were currently registered and recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),adding that over 60 others that were re-registered in 2020 were nothing but mere political associations.

He charged the new IPAC leadership in the state to discharge their duties with patriotism and commitment.