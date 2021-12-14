From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has elected new national executive council members to run its affairs for the next two years.

A statement from IPAC headquarters in Abuja indicated that Engr Yabagi Yusuf Sani of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) emerged as the new national chairman of IPAC, taking over from Dr Leonard Nzenwa.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Mgbudem Maxwell from Accord Party (AP) was elected Deputy National Chairman of the Council, while Alhaji Yusuf Dantalle of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) emerged as the National Secretary.

Obidike Okolo from the National Rescue Movement (NRM) was elected National Treasurer, while Dr Olu Agunloye of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) was returned as the National Financial Secretary.

Amb. Agbo Major of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) was returned as the National Publicity Secretary; Egbeola Olawale Martins of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) elected National Organizing Secretary, while Julius Abure of the Labour Party (LP) was elected National Legal Adviser.

Meanwhile, the election into the office of the Deputy National Secretary was suspended and will be conducted in time to come.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .