From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), on Friday elected new executives as the Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), in the state, Prince Oluwatosin Odeyemi, emerged as the Secretary of the council.

Odeyemi was reelected in an election contested with Comrade Bunmi Olatunji, the chairman of Action Alliance (AA) in the state.

The last executive was sworn in on the 11th March 2021 and almost all of them were allowed to serve the council in the state again.

Other re-elected executives include Simeon Adewale (Chairman), John Olufemi Adesuyi (Deputy Chairman), Muritala Adegboyega (Asst. Sec), Popoola Olatunji (PRO), among others.

Odeyemi was sworn in by the National Organizing Secretary of APP who doubles as the leader of the electoral committee, Barr. Obed Agwu.

Delegates from a total of 18 political parties participated in the election held at the INEC headquarters, Osogbo.

Speaking with journalists after his re-election, Odeyemi described the victory as an act of God and promised to do more in his capacity in taking the council to a greater height.

He promised to leverage on the successes recorded during their first term in office to do more so that IPAC can be an avenue of putting the sitting governor in Osun on his toes.

Odeyemi stressed that one of the major responsibilities of IPAC is to serve as checks and balances for any government in power and ensure that the dividend of democracy is equally distributed. He however promised that all shall be pursued to a logical end in the state.