The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has hailed the vision behind the setting up of the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State.
The leadership of the political parties said the football academy would turn a new leaf of life for Rivers people.
The group made the declaration during an inspection tour of the academy on Saturday.
The IPAC delegation led by its Chairman in Rivers State, Desmond Akawor said the academy, which has a direct contact with Real Madrid FC in Spain will provide the needed exposure for the students.
Ambassador Akawor, who spoke at the end of the tour said: “I can tell you with what we have seen with the ongoing work of the student hostels and administration work, there is seriousness in
this environment. We believe that at the end of the day, this will really turn a new leaf of life for our people, for us to now have students, who have gone through proper training of soccer and then in addition having their academic.”
According to the group, they embarked on the tour to see what the state is doing, know how to advise the state and equally commend the state in areas they had done well.
