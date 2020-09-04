The National Executive Council of the Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) has inaugurated a Central Management Committee (CMC) to conduct a free, fair and credible election for the body following the expiration of the tenure of the Peter Ameh-led 9th Assemly executive.

Speaking while inaugurating the committee to take charge of the day to day running of the Council affairs for a period of four months of their engagement, the outgoing President, Ameh, announced that the committee will conduct a free, fair and credible elections to usher in a new executive of the council at both state and national levels.

The outgoing IPAC’s national leadership appointed the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Okey Nwosu, to serve as the CMC chairman.

Other members of the committee, according to the outgoing IPAC leadership, include the National Chairman of Labour Party, Abdukadir Abdulsalam, Deputy Chairman, Chuks Achusi as Treasurer, while the National Chairman Action Alliance (AA), Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, will serve as the committee Secretary.

Reading the prepared speech, he noted: “The National Executive Council of IPAC under High Chief Peter Ameh, whose tenure in office ends today, has inaugurated a Central Management Committee to conduct a free, fair and credible election for IPAC at the National and State levels.

“The committee will also be responsible for the day to day running of the Council affairs within four months of their engagement. The names of members of the IPAC Central Management Committee include: Ralph Nwosu, Abdulsalam Abdukadir, Adekunle Rufai Omoaje and Chuks Achusi.

“IPAC wishes to thank its members who have stood by the Council to protect and defend the country’s democratic processes.

As we continue in this struggle for a better Nigeria, IPAC will not relent in contributing its quota in policies and programmes that will enrich our democratic processes and restore hope in our electoral system,” the outing IPAC leadership noted.

In his response, committee chairman, Nwosu, promised a new IPAC under his temporal leadership, assuring that he will organise a credible election.

He also commended the Oba of Benin for his peace initiative ahead of the September 19, 2020, Edo State governorship election, describing it as a move in the right direction.