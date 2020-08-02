Obinna Odogwu, Awka

National leadership of the Inter-Party Advisory Council [IPAC] has inaugurated a 7-man caretaker committee executive that would pilot the affairs of the council in Anambra State in the next three months.

The new executives are: Chief Uche Ugwoji of Zenith Labour Party [ZLP] as chairman, Uzochukwu Eminent of African Democratic Congress [ADC] as Secretary and Matthias Ameke of the African Democratic Party [ADP] as Publicity Secretary.

Others are: Emeka Ezeife of AAC as Youth Policy Advisor, Dr Webster Okonkwo of Social Democratic Party [SDP] as Organizing / Welfare Secretary, Sir Chris Chikelue as Financial Secretary and M. M. Aninwachukwu of People’s Redemption Party [PRP] as Treasurer.

At the event held in Wellfar Hotel, Okpuno in Awka South LGA, the National Chairman of Allied Peoples’ Movement [APM], Yusuf Dantalle, who represented the National President of IPAC, inaugurated the new excos. He further urged them to work hard to reposition the body in the state.

Dantalle, who regretted the disaffections witnessed in the state’s leadership of the council in the past, said that it was part of the duty of the new executives to ensure that peace and togetherness were promoted and maintained.

Speaking on behalf of the new excos, its Chairman, Ugwoji, pledged to work with all the members of the council to ensure that its mission and objectives were met. He said that he would carry everybody along in his dealings even as he called for cooperation and support.